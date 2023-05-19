The 2023 NCAA Golf Tournament teed off on Friday, with regionals running through Sunday at six different locations.

Four golfers from Hawaii are competing, headlined by USC senior and Kaiser alumna Malia Nam.

Nam is playing in her third NCAA Tournament and first since 2021. She redshirted the 2021-2022 season due to hip surgery recovery.

Other golfers in the NCAA women’s field with Hawaii ties are Pepperdine’s Reese Guzman (Maui), Texas A&M’s Lana Calibuso-Kwee (Baldwin) and New Mexico’s Myah McDonald (Mid-Pacific).

Live scoring is available throughout the tournament