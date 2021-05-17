Kaiser’s Kaile Halvorsen helps lead Santa Clara to women’s soccer NCAA title

Santa Clara players celebrate their win over Florida State at the NCAA College Cup championship soccer match in Cary, N.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Santa Clara women’s soccer team won the 2020-2021 NCAA title with a penalty shootout victory over Florida State in the championship game in Cary, N.C. on Monday.

Junior forward and Kaiser alumna Kaile Halvorsen played 62 minutes for the Broncos.

Halvorsen, the consensus Hawaii State Player of the Year in 2018, has played in nearly every game for the Broncos during her collegiate career.

On Monday, the Broncos won after beating the Seminoles in a penalty shootout. SCU finished the 2021 spring season at 10-1-1, winning its second national title in program history and first since 2001.