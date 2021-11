While Kahuku kept its top spot, Kaiser made its first appearance in the latest Cover2 rankings released Monday.

The Cougars were ranked No. 12 by voters after improving to 4-0 over the weekend with a 34-14 win over Radford on Nov. 5.

Kaiser will battle against Pearl City on Friday at 7 p.m.

The rest of the rankings can be seen below.