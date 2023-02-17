When the XFL held a player showcase at McKinley High School last summer, the field of athletes hoping to earn a pro contract consisted mostly of players who had completed their college careers.

The rare anomaly was former Kaimuki standout and defensive tackle Sama Paama, the youngest player at the tryout. Even though he hadn’t played in a game since 2019, he sacrificed the rest of his college eligibility in order to be there.

Paama, who was coveted by Alabama but signed with the University of Washington over dozens of offers, played just one game for the Huskies, seeing mop-up duty in a 52-20 win over Hawaii on Sept. 14, 2019.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, then-Washington head coach Jimmy Lake announced Paama was retiring from football in August 2020 due to personal reasons.

Paama’s presence at the XFL showcase last June came as a surprise to some, but as he proved that day, he’s far from done with football.

“That’s just been a huge learning period for me. Had some rocky roads,” Paama told KHON2. “With God, I was able to overcome that with his love and his will. And I found my way back to here doing what I love. … Just the exposure, you get to have a lot of fun. Just take it one day at a time, man, and just live life.”

After leaving Washington, Paama considered returning to the college game. A potential plan to play for the University of Hawaii fell through despite productive conversations with head coach Timmy Chang and running backs coach Keiki Misipeka.

“That was an option for me when I decided to go back to college. I was blessed and fortunate to meet the head coach, Timmy Chang, and coach Keiki. They’ve helped me a lot. That was an option,” said Paama. “I think it’s God. He closed one door and opened another. I’m here in the XFL living the dream.”

Paama, who turned 21 last December, caught the eye of XFL co-owner and global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the showcase. Afterwards, Johnson requested one-on-one time with Paama, where the two engaged in a minutes-long conversation before Paama was asked to participate in more drills.

“That was a big moment for me, being able to meet The Rock. Growing up, everyone’s heard of The Rock and watching him in wrestling, in the movies, so it was a huge blessing to just catch his eye. It’s a great thing, man,” Paama recalled.

Paama was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons in November’s XFL Draft and made the final 51-player roster. The league kicks off for the third time in its history and first time since 2020 this weekend, with the Sea Dragons taking on the D.C. Defenders on Sunday at 3 p.m. HST on ESPN.

With the Sea Dragons, Paama is one of six members of the franchise with Hawaii ties, perhaps none more notable than offensive coordinator June Jones.

“It’s a huge lesson to learn from coach Jones, Hawaii legend. Finally being able to meet him coming into camp, it’s a huge blessing,” Paama said. “He’s a great guy, high football IQ, just like when you hear the stories about him. It’s great being able to be a part of the team and hopefully win a championship.”

Even after turning pro, Paama has kept in touch with David Tautofi, his former coach at Kaimuki. Tautofi was also present at the XFL showcase to show his support for Paama.

“My relationship with him is close. He’s a mentor to me, a great coach, not only on the football field but in life. It’s a blessing to be able to be mentored,” Paama said of Tautofi. “Just getting tips from him on and off the field helps me a lot.”

Members of the XFL have been transparent that the main goal for almost everyone involved is to level up to the NFL. But for Paama, his biggest objective this weekend is to be present in the moment. After all, it has been quite some time since his last game.

“My goal is to win a championship. Obviously the bigger picture is going to the NFL but I’m gonna take it one day at a time and just try to do my best to make the team win,” Paama said. “There’s always a lot of adapting. I think it’s something that’s familiar territory for me. So far it’s been going smooth. Just God at the wheel, going for the ride, man.”

Paama maintains that his brief retirement from football never had to do with a lack of passion for the sport. In his years away, he believes his appetite for the game has only grown.

“I feel like my passion for football grew the longer I was away. I was hungry, still am hungry, willing to go after it,” he said. “I feel more fresh. I feel in better shape. Body’s healthy. Just ready to rock and roll on Sunday.”