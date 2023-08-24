Week 3 of the Hawaii high school football season kicked off on Thursday with a pair of games.
Thursday’s scores are below:
Kaimuki 36, Waialua 20, at Farrington
Keaau 42, Waiakea 0
Kaimuki’s Ezekiel Kuiee-Matias scoring 90 yard touchdown vs. Waialua
All the latest sports news from Hawaii's sports station
