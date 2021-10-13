Kaimuki forfeits Saturday’s season opener against Radford

The long awaited return to the football field for Kaimuki and Radford will have to wait at least another week.

The OIA confirmed on Wednesday that season opener scheduled for Saturday between Kaimuki and Radford at Farrington has been forfeited by the Bulldogs.

OIA Football coordinator Harold Tanaka confirmed to KHON2 Sports that a low number of players eligible to play for Kaimuki was the reason for the forfeiture. Tanaka though, is not concerned about future games and has been told that the program should be able to continue in the coming weeks.

Reid Yoshikawa is in his first season as the Bulldogs head coach, recently replacing David Tautofi who parted ways from the program on August 31. In the 2019 season, Tautofi was named Cover2 Coach of the Year, having led his alma mater to the OIA Division II championship.

Kaimuki is scheduled to play Kalani on October 22 at Kaiser, while the Rams will look to move their record to 2-0 against Pearl City on October 23.