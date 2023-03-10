Tyson Nam and his opponent have successfully made weight ahead of UFC Fight Night 221, marking the flyweight bout between the two official.

Nam will face Bruno Silva in the second fight of the preliminary card. Both fighters have weighed within the non-title fight flyweight limit of 126 points.

Nam (21-12-1) has not fought since a knockout victory over Ode’ Osbourne on Aug. 13, 2022, which earned him a performance bonus of $50,000.

'I don't see myself slowing down anytime soon' – In his 17th year as a professional, #Hawaii's Tyson Nam at the age of 39 is 'even more motivated' ahead of his #UFCLasVegas scrap against Bruno Silva https://t.co/t6YlzwGJPO @TysonNam #UFCHawaii #UFC 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/2HHid9DCgm — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 10, 2023

The preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 221, which takes place at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, begins at 10 a.m. HST on Saturday and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Meanwhile, the main card begins at 1 p.m. HST and features bantamweight contenders Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili as the headliner.