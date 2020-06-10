Kailua’s Tyson Nam gets new opponent for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 10 card in Las Vegas

Just four days away from fight night, Hawaii’s Tyson Nam has a new opponent at UFC on ESPN 10 this Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

KHON2 Sports has confirmed that Nam will be facing Zarrukh Adashev after Ryan Benoit withdrew from the bout. At this time it is unknown why Benoit has pulled out.

Adashev, 27, also confirmed the news on social media. He’ll enter the bout 3-1 in his MMA career having secured all three of his victories in the Bellator organization.

The Kailua native Nam (18-11-1 MMA, 0-2 UFC) signed with the UFC in 2019 after 28 pro fights in his career. In his time in the UFC he has lost back-to-back decisions against Sergio Pettis and Kai Kara-France respectively.

UFC on ESPN 10 takes place Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The entire card will be streamed live on ESPN and ESPN+.

MAIN CARD (9 p.m. E.T.)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Jessica Eye

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Ray Borg vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Mark De La Rosa vs. Jordan Espinosa

PRELIMINARY CARD (6 p.m. E.T.)

Mariya Agapova vs. Melissa Gatto

Kevin Aguilar vs. Charles Rosa

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Tyson Nam

Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy