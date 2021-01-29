Kailua’s Martin Day to take UFC Fight Night 184 bout on short notice

Kailua’s Martin Day has taken a fight against Timur Valiev at UFC Fight Night 184 on short notice.
The featherweight bout between Day (8-5, 0-3 UFC) and Valiev (16-2, 1-0) is part of a card that features a heavyweight fight between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov as the main event on Feb. 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Valiev was originally supposed to fight Julio Arce in a bantamweight bout, but the fight fell through for unspecified reasons. Day steps in as a late replacement.
Both the preliminary and main card will be shown on ESPN+. Prelims begin at noon HST.