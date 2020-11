LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 27: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Opponents Martin Day and Anderson dos Santos face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kailua’s Martin Day fell in the first round of a UFC on ESPN 18 fight to Anderson Dos Santos at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Day submitted to Dos Santos after being locked in a guillotine choke with 25 seconds remaining in the first round.

Dos Santos improves to 21-8 while Day fell to 8-5.