Kailua’s Martin Day loses to Timur Valiev at UFC Fight Night 184

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Opponents Timur Valiev of Russia and Martin Day face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kailua’s Martin Day lost to Timur Valiev in a featherweight bout via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 184.

All three judges scored the fight 30-25, 30-25, 30-26 in favor of Valiev, who was in control of the fight and improves to 17-2 overall and 2-0 in the UFC.

Day, who took the fight on a little over a week’s notice, falls to 8-6 and 0-4 in the UFC. It was his first featherweight fight in the promotion.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The bout between Day and Valiev was during the preliminary card. The main event features a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov as the main event on ESPN+.