Kailua’s Joey Cantillo traded from San Diego Padres to Cleveland Indians

Kailua’s Joey Cantillo has been traded from the San Diego Padres to the Cleveland Indians as part of a package that brought Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

The #Indians are reportedly acquiring #Padres Nos. 7, 9 & 11 prospects — Gabriel Arias, Joey Cantillo & Owen Miller — in addition to Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill & Austin Hedges for Clevinger, Greg Allen and a PTBNL.

Multiple reports have Cantillo, along with Cal Quantrill, Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller headed to Cleveland in exchange for Clevinger, Greg Allen and a player to be named later.

Cantillo is likely to remain in the 60-man player pool for the Indians. Although he has yet to pitch in a formal game this season due to the cancelation of the 2020 minor league season, he has seen success in every level so far as a pro after getting selected in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Over his minor league career, the 6-foot-4 lefty has struck out 221 batters in 168.2 innings with a 2.52 ERA. He was regarded as one of the top prospects in the Padres farm system and now figures to become one of the most promising arms in the Indians system.