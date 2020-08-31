Kailua’s Joey Cantillo traded from San Diego Padres to Cleveland Indians

Kailua’s Joey Cantillo has been traded from the San Diego Padres to the Cleveland Indians as part of a package that brought Mike Clevinger to San Diego.
Multiple reports have Cantillo, along with Cal Quantrill, Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller headed to Cleveland in exchange for Clevinger, Greg Allen and a player to be named later.
Cantillo is likely to remain in the 60-man player pool for the Indians. Although he has yet to pitch in a formal game this season due to the cancelation of the 2020 minor league season, he has seen success in every level so far as a pro after getting selected in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
Over his minor league career, the 6-foot-4 lefty has struck out 221 batters in 168.2 innings with a 2.52 ERA. He was regarded as one of the top prospects in the Padres farm system and now figures to become one of the most promising arms in the Indians system.