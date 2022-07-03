Dylan Teves’ first career start in the MLS was certainly a memorable one.

Teves scored in the 39th minute for the Seattle Sounders in their 2-0 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.

Teves, a Kailua native, joined the Sounders in their homegrown program after completing his collegiate career at the University of Washington.

The Sounders are currently in fifth in the MLS standings with a record of eight wins, seven losses, and two draws.

Next up for the Sounders is a match against the Portland Timbers on July 9 on KHON2. The match is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. HST.