Kailua’s Cameron Friel impresses at showcase as he prepares to enroll early at UNLV

Last week, over 100 Hawaii high school football players traveled to Utah for the PTP Sports National Showcase for a chance to show their talents while they wait for their HHSAA season in the spring.

Ten of the Hawaii athletes took home all-tournament honors, including co-MVP Tevarua Tafiti of Punahou. Kailua senior quarterback Cameron Friel was one of the All-Tourney QBs, along with Kamehameha’s Naziah Caravallo.

“It was a great feeling to get the pads back on. I was kind of curious when, if there was going to be a season. It was not only great for myself but other Hawai’i kids that don’t have the same opportunities as I do to showcase their talents and get that exposure at the highest levels of college ball. A lot of the guys that did get rewarded, it was guys that were very deserving of it. Guys that work at their highest level that they can. It’s those guys that are slept on,” Friel told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

Friel announced in October that he was going to enroll at UNLV early in order to begin football activities with the Rebels. That means he will not be suiting up for the Surfriders one last season. The decision wasn’t easy.

I’ll be signing early and heading to UNLV real soon! #GoRebels #808✈️702 pic.twitter.com/6juQOjYH41 — Cameron Friel (@CameronFriel5) October 16, 2020

“I took my time with it because I really wanted to play my last year in high school because that’s really special. That’s what everyone looks forward to, but as time went on with COVID, it started escalating,” he said. “It was up in the air if there was going to be a season. What if I did wait ’til next year and it gets pushed back even further? That would be time that I wasted. I could have been up at college already. I feel like signing early is the best bet for me just so I could get a head start in college. A head start compared to the other guys that are also committed.”

In 2019, as a junior, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller amassed over 1,600 yards in the air with 20 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. He felt that the 2020 season would have been even better.

“One thing I will miss most is just the Friday night lights with my teammates, being able to preform in front of the people I did last year,” Friel said. “I really did feel there would be a lot more improvement compared to how I was a junior, so that’s a bummer. I wanted to show people how much better I got since then. You have to live with it and move on.”

Looking at UNLV through the first two games of the Mountain West’s shortened season, the Rebels have shuffled around at the quarterback position, using three QBs through two games. Friel sees an opportunity to compete for the starting job when he arrives.

“They really stressed to me at the time how important I was going to be to the program. They gave me the opportunity to get in there and start learning the whole offense. Get started right away,” he said. “It’s something I’m looking forward to, especially, my class being the first class with their new coaching staff has recruited. I’m just excited for what’s in store next year.”