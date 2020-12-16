Kailua’s Cameron Friel hopes ‘to be that guy to turn things around’ at UNLV as the quarterback signs with Rebels

Seven months after making his commitment to UNLV, Kailua quarterback Cameron Friel made it official on Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent with the Rebels.

“It’s been a long time coming. Ever since I committed back in May, I’ve been waiting for this moment. It’s a blessing and it’s like a dream come true. I’ve always dreamed of playing football at the next level,” Friel told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday.

The Surfriders senior who will enroll early in Las Vegas threw for 1,694 yards yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

According to 247 Sports, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound right hander is a three star prospect and joins a Rebels class that ahead of signing day was expected to have the second ranked recruiting class in the Mountain West Conference behind Boise State.

“From today on out, once I get that playbook and workout plan, it’s just gonna be locked in for me. Once January 24 comes around and once I’m on that plane and I take my first step in campus, I’ll just keep my head down and continue to work from there.”

This past weekend, UNLV finished their 2020 season, the first under head coach Marcus Arroyo at 0-6 with a loss to the University of Hawaii at Aloha Stadium. The prospect of being part of the mission to turn things around on the ‘Ninth Island” is one of the most intriguing aspects to joining the Rebels.

“It’s very special to me. They haven’t had the best record this past season but that definitely is the fuel to my fire. I want to go in there and be that guy to turn things around and make a name for not only myself but for the program,” said Friel.