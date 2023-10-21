Week 11 of the Hawaii high school football season wrapped up on Saturday.

Among the highlights was Kailua’s narrow 21-14 win over Aiea in the OIA playoffs, the closest score of the day on Oahu in what was otherwise a day of lopsided scores.

Over on the Big Island, previously undefeated Kamehameha-Hawaii was handed its first loss of the year by Hawaii Prep Academy. The Warriors entered Saturday as the only 10-0 team in the state.

Below are the rest of Saturday's scores.

No. 3 Campbell 41, Waianae 0

No. 4 Punahou 37, Kamehameha 0

No. 10 Kapaa 7, Waimea 6

No. 11 Lahainaluna 28, Baldwin 7

Hawaii Prep 19, No. 12 Kamehameha-Hawaii 13

Saint Louis II 37, Punahou II 21

Molokai 75, Lanai 32

Hilo at Waiakea, 1 p.m.