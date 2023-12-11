Hilo native and Cleveland Guardians field coordinator Kai Correa will be hosting the Na Kai Pohili USA Baseball Community Clinic on Dec. 16 at Farrington High School auditorium.

The event which is aimed to be a tremendous tool for coaches at the youth and high school level is being held for the second straight year will also feature a handful of professional and college coaches including fellow Hawaii native, Iolani graduate Keoni DeRenne, the assistant hitting coach for the Kansas City Royals.

Correa, who joined the Guardians staff this off-season, spent the last four seasons in the San Francisco Giants organization as bench coach and ended the 2023 campaign as acting manager, becoming the first Hawaii-born coach to ever earn a managerial victory in a Major League Baseball game.

Admission is free with a $10 donation or five canned goods for the Maui Food Bank.

Presentations will begin at 4:00 pm and guests are urged to arrive early as seating in the auditorium is on a first come, first serve basis.

Guest speakers which also include current and former pro players will hold 45 minute presentations on various topics from infield instruction to hitting, baserunning, team culture and beyond.

Others scheduled to be part of the clinic are Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Shane Sasaki, HPU head coach Dane Fujinaka, Chaminade head coach Chad Konishi, and a handful of others.