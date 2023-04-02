Kahuku graduate Tolu Smith and Mississippi State standout forward Tolu Smith has decided to test the waters.

In a social media post on Sunday, Smith announced that he will enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility.

Smith, who averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 points per game at Mississippi State in the 2022-2023 season, has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Smith has until April 23 to make a final decision on keeping his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 22.