Former Kahuku standout, Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith earned All-SEC first team honors on Monday.

Smith, who averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds per game this season has finished his redshirt senior season on a tear, scoring in double figures in 15 consecutive games to go with eight double-doubles.

In his senior season at Kahuku, Smith averaged 21.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the Red Raiders.

Earlier this season he reached the 1,000 career point milestone and was selected as the Howell Trophy award winner which is given out annually by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame to the best male college basketball player in the Magnolia State.

Up next for Smith and his Bulldogs will be the SEC Tournament in Nashville. Mississippi State will pen play against Florida on Thursday at 8:00 am HST on the SEC Network and the ESPN app.