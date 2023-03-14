Kahuku’s Tolu Smith and Mississippi State were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The Bulldogs were edged 60-59 by Pittsburgh in the NCAA First Four and has their 2022-2023 season end with a record of 21-13.

Smith scored 13 points and had eight rebounds against the Panthers, who advance to play Iowa State in the Round of 64.

Although he played four seasons of college basketball, Smith has one year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19. However, the 6-foot-11 forward who scored 1,322 career points can also choose to turn professional.