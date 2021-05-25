Kahuku’s Tausili Akana rises in 24/7 Sports Rankings to number-1 outside linebacker in the country

It’s been a productive offseason for soon-to-be Kahuku junior Tausili Akana. The outside linebacker already has 20 scholarship offers and he’s yet to take a varsity snap in Hawai’i. He played at Wasatch High school in Utah in 2020. After an impressive showing at the Polynesian Combine and Showcase, 24/7 sports upgraded Akana from a 3-star recruit to a 4-star recruit with a 94 overall rating.

He currently sits a top the Hawai’i class of 2023 rankings, but his talents exceed the islands. The 6’4, 225-pounder ranks as the number one player at his position in the entire country.

“Means a lot coming from a small community. A lot of colleges and a lot of people overlook Hawai’i in football. There are a lot of great athletes that came from Hawaii but they never got that attention. I just want to put a word out there for Hawaii. Just let them know what we do.”

Tausili is the second Hawai’i prep prospect to occupy the top spot at his position in the last twelve year. Former Saint Louis quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was the other back in 2017.

“It’s an honored. I’m blessed but I know the work is not done. I have to keep my head down and keep working. I’d probably say my speed. I want to get my speed up. My strength up and just working on pass rushing moves. Just keep working and don’t let anything get in my way.”

Akana will be a part of one of the most dynamic linebacker groups in the state this fall, joining fellow 4-star recruit, Liona Lefau, and 3-star Leonard Ah You. They make up three of the top four spots in the 24/7 rankings for class of 2023.