Tausili Akana ranks as top OLB c/o 2023 in the country, according to 247Sports.

A pair of Kahuku linebackers in Tausili Akana and Liona Lefau were each named in the initial ESPN 300 list for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon.

Akana was ranked No. 104 in the nation, while Lefau was No. 289.

Kaimuki quarterback Jayden Maiava is No. 196 in the ESPN 300 for the class of 2022, while Punahou linebacker/edge rusher Tevaua Tafiti is No. 245.

The 2021 high school football season is set to begin in Hawaii on Aug. 6.