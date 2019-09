One of Hawaii’s best high school football players has decided to stay home and defend Pride Rock.

Kahuku offensive lineman Micah Soliai Howlett, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, announced on Twitter this evening that he is committing to the University of Hawaii after decommitting from Arizona State.

It’s no secret that there are great things going on at the University of Hawaii. The energy and vibe I feel from the players and coaching staff is UNREAL! I want to be a part of something special. I’M STAYING HOME ⁦@NickRolovich⁩ ⁦@CoachWeber62⁩ GOBOWS🌈🤟🏽#Commited — Micah Soliai Howlett (@MicahSoliai) September 10, 2019

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman had offers from Arizona State, Nevada, Navy, Syracuse, UNLV and Fresno State among others.