Former Kahuku quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters led BYU to a 24-23 victory over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday.

Maiava-Peters, a third-year freshman, completed seven of his 12 passes for 47 yards and an interception, doing most of his damage on the ground, where he ran 14 times for a total of 96 yards and a touchdown.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Saturday was the first time Maiava-Peters played in a game for BYU since Nov. 21, 2020, and it was also his first career college start.

Maiava-Peters, who is originally from the North Shore, played his freshman and sophomore seasons of high school football for Kahuku High School before finishing his prep career at St. John’s in Washington D.C. He was also the Offensive MVP of the 2020 Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

Additionally, SMU linebacker and Saint Louis alumnus Isaac Slade-Matautia had four tackles (one solo), including half a tackle for loss, in his final collegiate game.

In additional Saturday bowl action, former University of Hawaii cornerback Cameron Lockridge had two tackles and a sack in Fresno State’s 29-6 win over Washington State at the Los Angeles Bowl. For WSU, former Hawaii receiver Lincoln Victor had five receptions for a total of 29 yards, while Kailua alumnus Christian Mejia had two tackles.

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.