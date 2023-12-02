Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano lost via submission to Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout at UFC on ESPN 52 in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

Soriano falls to 9-4 in his career, while Stoltzfus improves to 15-5.

Soriano stung Stoltzfus multiple times in the first round and displayed an advantage in striking, but he was taken down near the end of the first round and knocked down in the waning seconds.

Stoltzfus got the victory after getting Soriano to submit to a rear-naked choke with 54 seconds remaining in the second round.

Prior to Saturday, Soriano had not won since knocking out Dalcha Lungiambula on July 16, 2022, though he had only fought one other time.

The bout between Soriano and Stoltzfus was the first fight of the main card of UFC on ESPN 52 in Austin, Texas, which culminates with a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headlining the event.