Kahuku’s Punahele Soriano improves to 8-0 with first-round TKO on Fight Island

In a battle of undefeated fighters, Punahele Soriano was the last man standing in a dominant first-round victory over Dusko Todorovic via TKO.

Soriano improves to 8-0, while Todorovic drops to 10-1.

The fight was stopped with 12 seconds remaining in the first round. Soriano showed he didn’t need all three rounds, throwing a bevy of haymakers and dropping Todorovic three times.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Soriano is now the first fighter from Hawaii to win on Fight Island, dropping a five-fight losing streak for fighters from the islands.

The main card of UFC on ABC 1 ends with a featherweight bout between Waianae’s Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.