Kahuku senior linebacker Liona Lefau was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year on Friday.

Lefau, who won the Cover2 Marcus Mariota award for Hawaii high school football player of the year last November, was the leader of a stingy Kahuku defense that won its second straight HHHSAA Division I Open championship with a 20-0 win over Punahou.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Lefau is the second straight player from Kahuku to win the award, as 2021 Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho also received Gatorade honors last season.

Carvalho and Lefau were both part of a memorable senior class at Kahuku. Carvalho has signed to play college football with Utah, while Lefau is set to enroll early at the University of Texas for the upcoming spring semester.

At Texas, Lefau will be reunited with former youth football teammate Tausili Akana, a North Shore native who finished his high school career at Skyridge High School in Utah.