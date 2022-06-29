Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau made history with his college decision over the weekend.

The four-star recruit and reigning Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year committed to the University of Texas, becoming the first high school player from Hawaii to do so.

“I would say that the deciding factor was at Texas it was an opportunity for me to make my own path,” Lefau told KHON2 Sports reporter Alan Hoshida. “Also, they’re headed to the SEC which is one of my dreams to play in the SEC as well, but they told me that I would be the first Polynesian linebacker and also the first player from Hawaii to sign to Texas so, that was one of the things that made me choose Texas.”

After recruiting Texas in-state talent nearly exclusively during the Mack Brown years at UT, the Longhorns have expanded their national footprint and have pursued their share of Hawaii prospects in recent years, offering scholarships to Saint Louis defensive tackle Faatui Tuitele, Punahou linebacker Maninoa Tufono, Kaiser offensive lineman Michael Eletise and Waianae defensive lineman Handsome Tanielu.

After taking official visits to Texas, Utah and Oregon, Lefau chose to pledge to the Longhorns.

“They got close recently but they haven’t been on the top in a while so that was one thing that coach said would be cool if I was able to go over there and help them get back to the top,” said Lefau.

Lefau will not be able to sign his National Letter of Intent until early signing day in December.

“This is what I wanted to do. I didn’t want anything to get in the way of my senior year so I wanted to get the recruiting out of the way so that we can you know, this is a big year for me and my friends. Because we were all in last year to bring it back and now the thing is to stay on the top which is harder to do than getting to the top,” said Lefau.

The Red Raiders will begin defense of their state championship on August 6 against Kamehameha on the North Shore.