Kahuku’s Leonard Ah You, the 2022 Cover2 co-Defensive Player of the Year, has chosen to play college football at Oregon State.

The senior linebacker announced his commitment to the Beavers on social media on Friday.

Ah You chose Oregon State over 10 other FBS offers.

Leonard is the grandson of the legendary CFL Hall of Famer Junior Ah You, and the brother of former Washington linebacker and Red Raider standout Miki Ah You.

The early signing period for prospects like Leonard Ah You to sign a National Letter of Intent begins on Dec. 21.