Kahuku’s Kekaula Kaniho represents both the islands and Boise State at Mountain West media days

Mountain West Conference media days concluded in Las Vegas on Thursday after all 12 teams brought their head coach and two player representatives.

Boise State star defensive back and Kahuku alumnus Kekaula Kaniho was on hand for the Broncos, as well as All-Conference first-team receiver Khalil Shakir. Despite a head coaching change that saw Bryan Harsin depart for Auburn, new coach Any Avalos brings back a loaded squad that enters the 2021 season as conference favorites. BSU was picked to finish first in the Mountain division of the conference, receiving more points in voting (148) than West division favorite Nevada (141).

Kaniho, the only defensive player Boise State sent to media days, figures to be the team’s leader on that side of the ball during the 2021 season. Kaniho, a multi-year starter for the Broncos, was also selected to the 2021 Mountain West preseason first team at defensive back.

Kaniho, the 2016 Cover2 Manti Te’o Award Winner for Hawaii state Defensive Player of the Year, was also the 2020 winner of the prestigious Senior CLASS Award, which celebrates “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.” In college football, the award is only given to one player per year and honors those who have used their platforms to make a positive impact in their communities. Past recipients include Tim Tebow, Manti Te’o and Shaquem Griffin, among others.

‘How you do anything is how you do everything’ – #Kahuku’s Kekaula Kaniho hopes that by winning the “Academic Heisman” the next generation of #Hawaii athletes can chase being great on the field and off the field @BroncoSportsFB @KahukuSports // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/CbqvMJCWFK — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 22, 2021

“I hope that kids back home see that as something than can attain that they can strive for and reach, and it doesn’t matter what our circumstances are is, whether it’s public school or private school back home, anybody’s able to do it and one thing that I really pride myself on and hope that the kids back home see is how you do anything is how you do everything,” Kaniho told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello on Thursday. “You can’t just turn it on and be great on the football field but not be great at home, not be great in the community, not be great in school because it all comes together at the end of the day. If you don’t have a strong foundation in all of those things, then there comes a time when you’re not able to focus on football and being great in that.

“If you can take the same approach to the classroom, the community, your family, your social life and put your best foot forward and try to be your best in all of those aspects, you can reach a lot of great places and I think that’s the one message that I hope I can send back home.”