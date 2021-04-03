Kahuku’s Dan Ige to fight Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night on June 19

Kahuku’s Dan Ige is expected to headline a UFC Fight Night event on June 19 with a featherweight bout against Chan Sung Jung, as first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.
Ige (15-3) is coming off a viral first-round knockout victory over Gavin Tucker at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
After Ige’s win over Tucker, he called out Jung (16-6) as his next preferred opponent.
Ige will be getting his wish. Jung, also known as the ‘Korean Zombie,’ last fought on Oct. 18, 2020 in a unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega.