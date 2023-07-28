Kahuku’s Dan Ige will face Bryce Mitchell at a UFC Fight Night co-main event on Sept. 23.

Ige, who has won both of his fights in 2023, recently defeated Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision at UFC 289 on June 10.

The featherweight bout between Ige (17-6) and Mitchell will take place in Las Vegas and will serve as the penultimate fight of a card that features a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot as the main event.

Mitchell boasts a career MMA record of 15-1 and was undefeated until his most recent bout, a submission defeat to top featherweight contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 282.