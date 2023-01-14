Kahuku‘s Dan Ige re-entered the win column in a massive way on Saturday at in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 67.

Ige knocked out Damon Jackson with 47 seconds remaining in the second round, improving to 16-6 in his MMA career. Jackson drops to 22-5-1, his four-fight winning streak coming to an end.

In the fight prior to Ige’s, Punahele Soriano lost to Roman Kopylov in the second round via TKO, falling to 9-3 in his UFC career while Kopylov improved to 10-2.