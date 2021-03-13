Kahuku’s Dan Ige scores first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 187

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 13: In this handout image provided by UFC, Dan Ige reacts after his knockout victory over Gavin Tucker of Canada in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dan Ige was victorious over Gavin Tucker with a first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 187 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ige scored the knockout over Tucker with a thunderous punch just 22 seconds into the fight.

Ige improves to 15-3, while Tucker drops to 13-2.

The fight between Ige and Tucker was the antepenultimate fight of the main card, which ends with the main event of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout.

Ige’s wife, Savannah, is 36 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child, a boy.