Kahuku’s Dan Ige scores first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 187

Dan Ige was victorious over Gavin Tucker with a first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night 187 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Ige scored the knockout over Tucker with a thunderous punch just 22 seconds into the fight.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
Ige improves to 15-3, while Tucker drops to 13-2.
The fight between Ige and Tucker was the antepenultimate fight of the main card, which ends with the main event of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight bout.
Ige’s wife, Savannah, is 36 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child, a boy.