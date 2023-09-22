Kahuku’s Dan Ige has made weight ahead of his UFC Fight Night 228 bout against Bryce Mitchell at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ige and Mitchell both weighed in at the featherweight non-championship limit of 146 pounds.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The bout between Ige and Mitchell is the co-main event of a card that begins at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

Ige has won both of his 2023 bouts thus far, while Mitchell is aiming to recover from his first career loss against Ilia Topuria on Dec. 10, 2022, the last time he officially stepped foot in a UFC octagon.