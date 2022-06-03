Kahuku’s Dan Ige made weight ahead of his UFC Fight Night 207 co-main event against Movsar Evloev on Friday.

Ige weighed in at 145.5 pounds, half a pound within the featherweight limit. Evloev weight in at the limit of 146 pounds.

The fight between Ige and Evloev is penultimate fight of a main card that begins at 10 a.m. HST Saturday on ESPN+.

Ige is currently 15-5 off his first career losing streak, with defeats to Chan Sung Jung and Josh Emmett. Evloev, meanwhile, is 15-0 in his pro MMA career, including 5-0 in the UFC.

Ige is currently ranked at No. 10 in the UFC featherweight rankings, while Evloev is ranked 13th.