Kahuku’s Dan Ige fell to Movsar Evloev at UFC Fight Night 207 at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The judges scored the featherweight bout 30-26, 30-27, 30-27 in favor of Evloev.

Evloev improves to 16-0 overall in his MMA career and 6-0 in the UFC.

Ige drops to 15-6 in his MMA career, losing his third straight fight.

The bout between Ige and Evloev was the co-main event of the card, which concluded with an Alexander Volkov TKO over Jairzinho Rozenstruk in the heavyweight main event.