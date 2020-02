Kahuku MMA fighter Dan Ige defeated Mirsad Bektic by split-decision on Saturday at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas.

28 year old Ige extends his winning streak to five. The featherweight fighter is now 13-2 and 5-1 in the UFC.

Bektic was marginally favored, entering the match.

Ige dominated the first round with his striking. Bektic controlled much of round two on the ground. The third round was very close, with Ige, ultimately being declared the winner.