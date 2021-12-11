Kahuku’s Dan Ige drops unanimous decision to Josh Emmett at UFC 269

Kahuku alumnus and Haleiwa alumnus Dan Ige dropped a unanimous decision to Josh Emmett at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The judges scored the featherweight bout 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 in favor of Emmett.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Ige drops to 15-5, while Emmett improves to 17-2.

Saturday’s was Emmett’s first fight since June 20, 2020, while Ige most recently fought against Chan Sung Jung on June 19.

The bout between Ige and Emmett was the final fight of the UFC 269 preliminary card. UFC 269, the final UFC pay-per-view event of the calendar year, is headlined by the lightweight championship fight between champion Charles Olivera and Dustin Poirier as the main event.