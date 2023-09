Kahuku’s Dan Ige dropped a unanimous decison to Bryce Mitchell in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 228 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Mitchell, who improves to 16-1 overall.

Ige is now 17-7 overall after losing for the first time in 2023.

UFC Fight Night 228 ends with a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot in the main event.