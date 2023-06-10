Kahuku’s Dan Ige began a new winning streak at UFC 289 on Saturday, claiming a unanimous decision victory over Nate Landwehr with a dazzling striking display.

Ige improves to 17-6 in his career, winning his second fight of 2023.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 in favor of Ige, who put an end to Landwehr’s streak of three straight wins and UFC bonuses.

Ige knocked down Landwehr (17-5) in the final seconds of both the first and second rounds while neutralizing his dangerous ground game for the duration of the 15 minute fight.

Ige, currently No. 13 in the UFC featherweight rankings, is in position to move up the list on Monday. Meanwhile, Landwehr is likely to remain unranked but could crack the Top 15 with another winning streak.

The bout between Ige and Landwehr was the second of the UFC 289 main card in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which ends with the women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, with a lightweight contender bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush serving as the co-main.