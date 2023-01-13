Kahuku’s Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano both made weight ahead of their respective UFC Vegas 67 fights on Friday.

Ige and Soriano are both on Saturday’s main card, which begins at 2 p.m. HST on ESPN+.

Soriano (9-2) will face Russia’s Roman Kopylov (9-2) in a middleweight bout. Both fighters weighed within the non-title fight middleweight limit of 186 pounds, as Soriano weighed in at 185.5 and Kopylov hit the scale at 185.

Ige (15-6) will face Damon Jackson (22-4-1) in the featherweight co-main event in the fight immediately following Soriano’s. Both fighters weighed 145.5 pounds, which is less than the limit of 146 pounds.