Kahuku alumnus Dan Ige looks to keep his 2023 record pristine when he steps into the octagon against Bryce Mitchell at UFC Fight Night 228 on Saturday.

Ige entered the year with a three-fight losing streak but has won both of his most recent bouts in convincing fashion. In January, he returned to the win column with a second round knockout over Damon Jackson at UFC Vegas 67. Then in June, he outclassed up-and-comer Nate Landwehr via unanimous decision at UFC 289.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Mitchell is the 10th-ranked featherweight and is coming off his first career loss to Ilia Topuria via submission on Dec. 10, 2022 at UFC 282 in what was a battle of unbeaten fighters at the time. With a career record of 15-1, he is currently the UFC’s 10th ranked featherweight.

A win for Ige would likely snatch the No. 10 ranking away from Mitchell.

The bout between Ige and Mitchell is the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 228, which will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot headlines the main card, whicn begins at 1 p.m. HST on ESPN+.