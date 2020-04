Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) runs up field in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Bradlee Anae, an edge rusher from the University of Utah via Kahuku High School, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the 179th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anae was the 34th and final pick of the fifth round.

He is the second player selected in the 2020 draft with Hawaii ties, following Tua Tagovailoa’s selection by the Miami Dolphins as the fifth overall pick on Thursday.