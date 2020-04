Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman (11) greets defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (53) before the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former Notre Dame and Kahuku safety Alohi Gilman was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gilman, who started his collegiate career at Navy, is the 186th overall pick of the draft and seventh pick of the sixth round. The draft concludes later today.

Gilman joins Tua Tagovailoa, Bradlee Anae and Netane Muti as the other players with Hawaii ties selected in this year’s draft.