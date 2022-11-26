The Hawaii high school football season came to an end on Saturday night at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium with a pair of state championship games.

In the Division II championship game, Waimea routed King Kekaulike 45-6 to win its first ever state football title.

In the nightcap, Konawaena won the Division I crown 38-28 over Waipahu in a game that will go down as an instant classic.

On Friday night, Kahuku won the Division I Open title with a 20-0 win over Punahou to take home the championship in the state’s highest tier.

