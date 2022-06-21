Despite returning the vast majority of a core that went 10-0 in 2021, Kahuku High School’s football team was not ranked in MaxPreps’ 2022 national preseason rankings, which were released Tuesday.

The Red Raiders have not been ranked nationally since 2017, back when they were No. 25 in the MaxPreps preseason rankings.

Last season, the Red Raiders were undefeated en route to the HHSAA Open Division title but were unranked nationally for the entire year.

In 2022, Kahuku is primed for one of its best teams in program history, led by its core four of Leonard Ah You, Brock Fonoimoana, 2021 Cover2 Defensive Player of the Year Liona Lefau and 2021 Marcus Mariota Player of the Year Kainoa Carvalho.

Also appearing on the MaxPreps preseason rankings are California’s St. John Bosco at No. 1 and Maryland’s St. Frances at 3. Kahuku will play both Top 10 teams in a span of 13 days. The Red Raiders will play at St. John Bosco on Sept. 17, while St. Frances is set to make the trek to the North Shore on Sept. 30.

Kahuku opens its 2022 season on Aug. 6 at home against Kamehameha.