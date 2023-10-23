The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team has gained a commitment from Kahuku High School standout junior Cha’lei Reid.

Reid, an outside hitter, can sign with the Rainbow Wahine as early as November 2024.

Reid is currently sitting out her junior season, stating that she wanted to focus on academics and touring colleges. She plans to suit up for the Red Raiders again as a senior next fall. As a sophomore, she was regarded as one of the best players in the state, earning consensus All-Hawaii honors.

“The past two months, I went on all my college visits. I thought to myself, like, I could find this at home. So, I think that was the biggest thing for me. And just staying home, being here to represent my family,” Reid said.

“I’m really excited. I mean, coach Robyn (Ah Mow), she’s been amazing to my club. She’s helped out within like the past couple of years. I just love the environment. UH, coach Kaleo (Baxter) coach Nick (Castello), they’ve all been amazing through my recruiting process so far. I’m excited to represent UH. There’s a lot of support for each college, but there’s no place like here.”

Reid is the first known member of UH’s 2025 recruiting class. There are currently five members of Hawaii’s 2024 signing class, who are all set to sign in November in Madeline Way of Sierra Canyon High School in California, Miliana Sylvester of UH Lab School, Kamehameha’s Adrianna Arquette, Kapolei’s Malinah Purcell-Telefoni and Victoria Leyva, who hails from El Paso, Tx.