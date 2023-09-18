After its historic win over defending national champion St. John Bosco, the Kahuku High School football team has risen all the way to No. 9 in the MaxPreps national rankings on Monday.

It is believed to be Kahuku’s highest-ever ranking by MaxPreps. In 2019, Saint Louis was ranked as high as 6.

St. John Bosco, which was ranked No. 3 prior to its loss to the Red Raiders, fell to 10 in the rankings. Mater Dei, which defeated Kahuku 55-8 last week, remains No. 1.

Since 2017, St. John Bosco and Mater Dei have battled each other in California’s Trinity League for national championship distinction. Mater Dei has won three since then, while St. John Bosco has two. The Braves and Monarchs will play each other on Oct. 13 and will likely see each other again in the California state playoffs.

How rare was Kahuku’s win over St. John Bosco? Mater Dei and Bosco had combined to win 133 of its last 134 when not playing each other, according to Eric Maddy of CalPreps.