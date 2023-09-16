Kahuku hosted national powerhouse St. John Bosco of California on Saturday and shocked the defending national champions 30-23 at Carlton E Weimer Athletic Field on the Kahuku High School Campus.

The Red Raiders had a surprising 22-3 lead over the Braves with 6:26 left in the first half after a pair of Kaimana Carvalho touchdowns and Aiden Manutai’s interception return for a touchdown, but the Braves responded with 20 unanswered points to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Kahuku took the lead back with with 23 seconds left on Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa’s 18-yard quarterback keeper and held off the Braves in the closing seconds.

A week after losing to national No. 1 Mater Dei 55-8, Kahuku improves to 5-1 for the 2023 season and will play Nanakuli next week. Meanwhile, St. John Bosco drops to 4-1.

The rest of Saturday’s scores are blow. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night:

Waialua 31, Molokai 24

Honokaa 44, Kau 6

Pahoa 14, Kohala 13

Damien 54, Punahou II 20

Lanai 18, Seabury Hall 14

Maui 27, Baldwin 17

Waimea at Kauai, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Louis II at Kamehameha II, 6 p.m.